Mavericks vs Spurs Preview: Dallas hosts San Antonio first game after All Star break

The Dallas Mavericks (31-29) host the San Antonio Spurs for the first game after the All Star break. Dallas is trying to shake a three game losing streak whereas the Spurs have won just twice since the year rolled over. One could argue they’re tanking but they might just be very bad, considering the 14 game losing streak they’re currently suffering. Here’s the main things to know.

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs WHAT: Getting a win after the All Star break

Getting a win after the All Star break WHERE: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

7:30 p.m. CST HOW: BallySports SouthWest

For the Mavericks, Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans remain out. We’ll have to wait on Maxi, because every time it comes up, the Mavericks seem to push his return a little further in the future. The Spurs have a busy injury report with a number of guys out. Jeremy Sochan is listed as questionable but I bet he plays.

Simply put, Dallas needs a win if they have any pride. The Spurs are bad and Dallas needs to show something coming out of an All Star break after three straight losses. Winning convincingly is something we all need to see, if only to put our minds at ease. Dallas wants to do something in the playoffs and that path starts with a win tonight.

Thanks for hanging out and welcome back after the break. We took time off as well just because the last month has been a grind. We’ll be back at it in earnest soon.