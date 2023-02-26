Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

Two teams that both made a big splash at the NBA trade deadline look to battle this afternoon at American Airlines Center. Let’s take a look at some of the plays we have for the game today.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

vs Los Angeles Lakers | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023 Date and Time: Sunday, February 26th, 2022; 10:30AM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -4 (-110)

O/U 236

Odds up to date as of 10 AM CST from DraftKings

The Mavs looked like a well-oiled machine in their first game out of the All-Star break. Granted they were playing the worst team in the league that is currently on a 16-game losing streak, but they looked great nonetheless. The Lakers will most likely be missing starting point guard D’Angelo Russell, who is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury. One thing for certain between these two teams is that points will be scored. The over/under sitting at 236 is the second-highest point total of the day. Did I forget that the Mavs are still dead last in the league at covering spreads? No. Did the Spurs game set a ridiculously high standard and obliterate my completely reasonable expectations for this team in the second half of the season? Most likely. Give me the team that covers a spread every blue moon. Mavs -4!

Player Props

Anthony Davis Under 24.5 points (-110)

He has scored over 25 points in only one of their last six games and the new additions of Malik Beasley and company seem to be taking away shot opportunities for Davis.

Luka Doncic Over 2.5 Threes (-120)

If you close your eyes and take the over on this prop whenever the Mavs are at home, you would be happy more often than not.

Play of the day

Luka Doncic Over 49.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110)

This number is high, I’m aware. Luka didn’t play the entire 4th quarter in their last game and they are on two days rest. My crystal ball tells me that a TV game against the Lakers will make him maybe a tiny bit (A LOT) more incentivized to want to fill up the stat sheet. OVER.

Record:

DegenSam picks (34-21 on the year. 6-1 Play of the day)

