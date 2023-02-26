Mavericks vs Lakers Preview: Primetime match up between Dallas and Los Angeles

The Dallas Mavericks (32-29) host the Los Angeles Lakers (28-32) for a nationally televised game on ABC, Sunday afternoon at 2:30 pm CST. This is a huge game for both teams, with the Lakers fighting up the standings, still working on shrugging off an awful start to the year. Dallas, on the other hand, needs a win to keep them out of the play-in mix in the Western Conference playoffs. Here’s the main things you need to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers WHAT: Beating LA, of course

Beating LA, of course WHERE: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center WHEN: 2:30 p.m. CST

2:30 p.m. CST HOW: ABC

In terms of injuries, the Mavericks are without Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertains, but that’s been the case for weeks. The Lakers are mostly healthy, with the one exception of recently acquired D’Angelo Russell hurting his ankle in the first game back from All Star break Thursday.

Our more in-depth preview is here, but my main question is what breaks first: the Dallas defense or the Los Angeles defense? Dallas has been giving up a parade of points in the paint and doesn’t seem to have a decent match up to guard LeBron James or Anthony Davis. If Davis comes out focused, this one might be over early. However, I don’t see who guards Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving on the Lakers either. This should be a really fun offensively powered game.

The Lakers and Mavericks are each very different teams than the last time these two squads matched up. A variety of trades totally revamped the Lakers line up while Dallas made a nearly all-in move to get Kyrie.

We’ll have our normal slate of coverage following the game and hopefully more given that it’s a Sunday game. Thanks for hanging out with us and Go Mavericks.