Basketball is about feelings: 24 things we love about Luka Dončić on his 24th birthday

Today is Luka Dončić’s birthday and in honor of the guy who brings so many people so much joy, here is a list of 24 things we love about Luka

By MetteRobertson
2023 NBA All-Star - NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&amp;T Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
  1. His pure joy of the game

2. His humor

3. His clutch game

4. His postup skills

5. His grin after a great play

6. His love of Dallas and Texas

7. His kindness

8. His vision

9. His no-look passes

10. That he brings fans from all over the world together

11. His love of his home country

12. The way he yells Boban!

13. His mental superiority

14. His step-back three

15. His isolation game

16. His trash talk

17. His love of the no. 7

18. His strength

19. His halfcourt shotmaking skills

20. His love of his country’s national team

21. That he doesn’t care about what he wears

22. His loyalty

23. The respectful way he speaks about other players and teams

24. His ability to control games

Happy birthday, Luka!

