Basketball is about feelings: 24 things we love about Luka Dončić on his 24th birthday

- His pure joy of the game
“It speaks to the joy that he plays with”— Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) April 25, 2021
JJ Redick on Luka Doncic hitting tough shots and the face JJ makes when he does pic.twitter.com/jK7RlUKTR1
2. His humor
3. His clutch game
4. His postup skills
5. His grin after a great play
Luka lets out a grin after having mastered the art of missing FTs to close the game pic.twitter.com/k0GyF0fiF2— dave (@nbadaves) January 1, 2023
6. His love of Dallas and Texas
Cowboy Luka.— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 25, 2022
pic.twitter.com/4hRot9n08h
7. His kindness
Chase is an inspiration! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r3Juct8baj— The Luka Doncic Foundation (@LD77Foundation) February 25, 2023
8. His vision
9. His no-look passes
THIS NO-LOOK DIME FROM LUKA pic.twitter.com/lUY5zmL33D— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 8, 2023
10. That he brings fans from all over the world together
11. His love of his home country
Luka Doncic's response to Dirk Nowitzki saying that hopefully Doncic is the one to break is record for most seasons with one franchise:— Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) December 26, 2022
"I don't know about 20 years, that's a long time to play basketball. I'd rather go back to my farm in Slovenia." pic.twitter.com/8aBjtpZdAk
12. The way he yells Boban!
14. His step-back three
a luka doncic stepback 3 is like when the weather allows you to wear a hoodie but also wear shorts: it’s just right— Mavs Moneyball (@mavsmoneyball) January 19, 2023
16. His trash talk
"Who the f--k are you?"— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2022
Luka trash-talking Moe Wagner pic.twitter.com/GMyj8Rp5zS
18. His strength
19. His halfcourt shotmaking skills
ONLY LUKA MAGIC WOULD HIT A NO-LOOK, OVER-THE-HEAD HALF COURT SHOT! pic.twitter.com/gkcKmUXsvL— NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) February 18, 2023
20. His love of his country’s national team
Mavericks' Luka Doncic on representing Slovenia during the upcoming FIBA World Cup:— Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 18, 2023
"Very excited. You know, always trying to support my country, you know, by playing, and I'll be there." pic.twitter.com/3vDnKFF8xK
21. That he doesn’t care about what he wears
Luka has every car you'd ever want but bro been wearing the same suit since rookie year pic.twitter.com/uWalwHRTiQ— venturesome (@GalacticoWrld) December 30, 2022
22. His loyalty
23. The respectful way he speaks about other players and teams
Luka Doncic had high praise for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after Mavs’ win over OKC: “He’s a complete player. He’s unbelievable at drawing fouls, just playing at his own pace. He’s really amazing to watch this whole season and before. He’s beautiful to watch.” https://t.co/Wf1CqPcsL0— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 13, 2022
24. His ability to control games
"You're facing a guy who's in total control of the game."@Money23Green on what it's like to play against Luka pic.twitter.com/5B9BuOOc2q— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 3, 2021
Happy birthday, Luka!
Loading comments...