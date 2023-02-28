Mavericks vs Pacers Preview: Rick Carlisle returns to Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks (32-30) host the Indiana Pacers (27-35) on Tuesday night at the American Airline Center on Bally Sports Southwest. The Mavericks are looking to stay out of the play-in range of the current playoff seeding in the Western Conference, as they currently sit in sixth place. The Pacers, on the other hand, are trying to get into the play-in section of the playoffs as they’re currently 12th in the East. Here’s the main things to know.

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers WHAT: Winning, preferably

Winning, preferably WHERE: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

7:30 p.m. CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

The Mavericks still have Davis Bertans listed as out while Maxi Kleber is listed as questionable as of this writing. Seems like he might play? We cover that here, if you haven’t read the site today. The Pacers are mostly injury free.

Here’s the game preview written last night. We skipped a gambling post today as I wanted to let this post suggesting the Mavericks consider firing Jason Kidd to breath a bit. Understanding the Mavericks won’t even consider it, Brent makes a compelling case to do so, now.

This is a pretty important game for both teams. Dallas has two tough games following this one and they may not be favored in either. Notching a win would be key to padding that win total as we inch towards the playoffs. A loss would turn the narrative surrounding Dallas from hot to flat out insane. I am not ready for that one.

If you haven’t been to the site in a few days, we had a number of great posts following the Lakers games. Thanks for hanging out during the game, we appreciate you reading the site and commenting here. We’ll have the usual after the game. Go Mavs.