Mavericks injury update: Luka Doncic is out, Christian Wood is close to returning

This seems like one of those seasons where the Dallas Mavericks can't catch a break. Thursday night, Luka Doncic exited the game against the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a right heel contusion injury in an awkward fall while driving to the basket in the third quarter.

The Mavericks announced that Luka Doncic underwent an MRI today on his right heel contusion. As a result, Luka will not travel with the Mavericks to San Francisco where they play the Warriors Saturday night. However, Luka has not been ruled out for the rest of the five game road trip.

The timing could not be any worse for the Mavericks, as they have one of their most challenging stretches. The next seven games for Dallas consist of the Warriors, Jazz, Clippers, a back-to-back with Kings, then the Timberwolves, and the Nuggets.

To add insult to injury, it was reported by the Dallas Mavericks that Spencer Dinwiddie is questionable for tomorrow night's game at Golden State. The Mavericks are confirming this as (a right knee injury recovery) for Spencer. With potentially both of the Maverick's primary ball handlers not playing, this could be a rough watch against the Warriors Saturday night.

The good news to come out of the Dallas Mavericks camp is that Christian Wood could be back on the court as early as Monday against the Jazz. Wood could catch the ball with his injured thumb without any problem in the team's practice on Friday. Wood hasn't played a game since injuring his thumb in the 130-122 loss to the Hawks on January 18th.

This could get ugly for the Mavericks in the meantime.