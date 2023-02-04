Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Saturday, February 4th, 2023; 7:30 PM CST

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas +9.5 (-110)

O/U 226

Mavs ML: +350

Odds up to date as of 2:00 PM CST from DraftKings

The game lines do not have very much value. A Mavericks win outright is unlikely, and a cover is something the Mavericks have rarely been able to do. Without Luka, the Mavericks struggle to score, and the Warriors have a much better defense at home, thus the best play is to take under the 226 point total.

Player Props

Spencer Dinwiddie over 26.5 points (+100)

Stephen Curry over 4.5 threes (+110)

Both of these players are in a great spot today. Dinwiddie, as we saw Thursday, will be the focal point of the offense today, and should take 15 to 20 shots. He has hit this line in three of the five full games in which Luka Doncic has not played, and went over in the game Doncic got hurt in against Phoenix as well.

Curry has been on a tear from three recently, shooting 50 percent on 10 attempts per game in his last five. The Mavericks defense has been in shambles for a while now, and they just do not have the personnel to guard Curry effectively. He hit five of his 14 attempted threes in their last meeting in November.

Player of the Day

Spencer Dinwiddie over 7.5 assists (-135)

Dinwiddie has gone over this line every game Doncic has not played in. As the primary facilitator when he is out, Dinwiddie should see plenty of opportunities to get teammates shots, it is just up to them to make the shots.