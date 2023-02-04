Stats Rundown: 3 stats to know from the Mavericks 119-113 loss to the Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks lost 119-113 to the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks were missing Luka Doncic, Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber. The Mavericks talent deficit was incredibly clear early as the Warriors toyed with the Mavericks for multiple parts of the first half. It was pretty apparent that the Mavericks were not going to be able to win when Draymond Green made his first three, three-point attempts. But the Mavericks kept fighting and managed to only lose by a respectable six-point margin. Here are the stats to know.

5: Three pointers made by Tim Hardaway Jr

Hardaway has been in a horrific slump, making only 7-of-38 threes over his last five games. Tonight, he busted out of that slump going 5-of-10 from three. Hardaway can be a frustrating player for fans to watch, but he is the highest volume shooter on the Mavericks. Perhaps Doncic’s most impressive talent is his ability to get his teammates quality three-point looks. That only has value if his teammates are willing to take and able to make those open looks. If this game gets Hardaway into rhythm, that is a fantastic thing for the Mavericks.

10: Points the Mavericks outscored the Warriors with Dorian Finney-Smith on the court

Single game plus/minus is an incredibly fickle stat. That being said, Finney-Smith was fantastic. This was one of the most aggressive offensive nights he has ever had. He looked to pick up the scoring on a night where the Mavericks were lacking in that department. He provided 18 points.

The Mavericks may or may not trade Finney-Smith. They have to be open to the idea of doing so because of the configuration of the roster. But if they do so, I will miss him. He has done everything asked of him to the best of his ability throughout his entire career. This was just a reminder that he always gives everything he has.

0: Statistics Theo Pinson contributed in seven minutes

This is not technically true because Pinson had a turnover which is a stat. However, it has never been more clear that Pinson provides no on court value. This is not meant to be an attack on Pinson. He truly helped the team last year. But the Mavericks prioritized keeping an opening roster spot while also resigning Pinson. Those two things speak to a level of cognitive dissonance that the Mavericks have to cure.

Overall, this was a strange game that the Mavericks were extremely unlikely to win once Doncic and Wood were announced as out. Move on to the next one and try to get back on the right track.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Mavs Moneyball podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox.

You can check our our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Moneyball Minute shows, and guest shows on the Mavs Moneyball Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.