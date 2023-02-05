BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks trade for Kyrie Irving

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks have traded for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. Per the report, the Mavericks are sending Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a first round pick, and multiple second round picks.

The Mavericks are sending a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 second round-pick to the Nets, sources @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brooklyn also is sending Markieff Morris to Dallas. https://t.co/EtqlQqQuGq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023

The All Star guard is having a renaissance this year with the Nets, scoring 27 points along with five grounds and assists each game. In recent days he had demanded a trade after contract talks broke down.

According to Marc Stein, the Mavericks sought and got Luka Doncic’s approval.

The Mavericks consulted face of the franchise Luka Dončić before agreeing to trade for Kyrie Irving, league sources tell @TheSteinLine.



More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 5, 2023

Initially it was assumed that Irving would end up with the Los Angeles Lakers, only for reports to later indicate that any contract offered to Irving would match the end dates of the contracts of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Once the trade is finalized, the details for the next contract for Irving will take center stage. After all, sending away a stalwart like Finney-Smith and a future first round pick signifies interest in a future investment.

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison has a long history with Irving going back to their Nike days together - and Jason Kidd wanted this trade. Dallas needed a second star for Luka Doncic and gets him with Irving. Mavs can see how it goes and decide on new deal in offseason. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2023

This is a fascinating and risky deal as Irving is an incredible basketball talent that has been unable or unwilling to stay on the court much during his time in Brooklyn, playing just 143 games in his three and a half seasons with the team.

The Mavericks will need Irving immediately as the trade of Dinwiddie means other than Luka Dončić, they have no reliable ball handlers. The trade also opens a significant hole in the team’s wing defense, leaving Josh Green and Reggie Bullock to assume even larger roles.

We’ll have more on the trade and our reactions to it as the story unfolds.