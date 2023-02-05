Live reaction following the Dallas Mavericks trading for Kyrie Irving

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks completed a whirlwind of a trade that seemed inconceivable as recently as 5 days ago: trading for All Star guard Kyrie Irving. We learned within minutes that the trade would send long-time Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first round pick (unprotected), and second round picks.

Suffice it to say, the move sent shockwaves through the NBA. The mercurial Irving had recently demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, after they’d presented him with a contract extension laden with incentives he must’ve deemed disrespectful. Early reactions to the demand placed the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks in the forefront. As the days went on, the Los Angeles Clippers also entered the fray. In the end, the Dallas offer of actual useful NBA players was of more interest to the Nets than either Los Angeles offer which relied more on draft capital.

Following the trade, I hosted a Spotify Live, where hundreds of Dallas and NBA fans joined to listen to my thoughts as well as the thoughts of what ended up being dozens of people who joined to each give their takes on the trade. The thoughts raged from frustrated with the front office for pursuing such a controversial player, to overjoyed at the prospect of fresh talent, to dismayed at the thought of Dallas parting with a beloved player like Dorian Finney-Smith.

