Mavericks vs. Jazz Preview: 3 things to watch as Dallas looks to rebound against Utah

The Dallas Mavericks (28-26) are coming off a tough short-handed loss Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors 119-113. The Mavericks revisit hostile territory as they play the Jazz (27-27) in Utah for the 2nd time in eight days. Luka Doncic is out for the game with a heel contusion. Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans are both listed out for the game. With the Mavericks being short-handed due to the Kyrie Irving trade, I would suspect Christian Wood suits up for the game Monday Night in Utah, though this is just a guess. Jarred Vanderbilt (back) is also questionable for the game against the Mavericks.

Here are three things to watch during the game Saturday night.

Who is left?

The Mavericks made a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving and pending a physical, it sounds like Kyrie could be available as early as Wednesday against the Clippers. As the trade included Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney- Smith, and with these two of the core pieces removed from the starting lineup, the Mavericks will have to look deep into their roster to fill roles. Those who have yearned for Jaden Hardy to play 20 or more minutes a night may get your wish granted, as Dallas will need all hands on deck against the Jazz. Utah has a massive advantage in front-court depth. I wouldn’t be shocked at all if we saw the season debut of Chris Silva.

Josh Green starting point guard?

I've been asking Josh Green to run the offense for a long time. If anything, it provides a different look and allows Josh to show off his skill set. Green is the best ball handler available for the Mavericks Monday in Utah. Josh’s Saturday pass to Tim Hardaway Jr. made me actively jump off my chair to first pump. Sometimes to win games, you weren't supposed to win; weird things have to happen. What if Josh Green had a career-high in assists for the game? Back in December 2021, Josh Green did have a career-high ten assists in a blowout win against the Portland Trailblazers.

The Good, the Bad, and the ugly

The Utah Jazz rank 4th overall in offense in the NBA. Credit @MavsMuse for this information. The Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic this season have a 0-7 Record, rank 30th in defense, 30th in field goal percentage, 30th in three point percentage, 30th in net rating, and 28th in offense. The Mavericks were pushed around by NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen and young rookie Walker Kessler nine days ago in Utah. Utah out-rebounded Dallas 49-31, and the Jazz thumped the Mavericks in points in the paint 48-28.

How to watch

This one is on BallySports SouthWest at 8:00 pm