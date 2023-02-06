Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Utah Jazz, 124-111

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz Monday night, winning 124-111. Dallas was shorthanded, missing Luka Doncic due to injury, and having just traded Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. It didn’t matter. The Mavericks shot the lights out and stole a win in Salt Lake City. The win lifts the Mavericks record to 29-26. The loss drops the Jazz to 27-28.

Jaden Hardy and Josh Green led all scorers with 29 points (more on them later). Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 17 points. Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 26.

Here are three numbers from the game:

27: The number of fast break points by the Mavericks

Freed from the shackles of Luka Doncic’s careful and deliberate pace, the Mavericks ran all game. They attacked the Jazz for 48 minutes, pushing the ball up the floor frequently. If Utah turned the ball over and didn’t immediately get back on defense, the Mavericks were getting a layup. It’s something the Mavericks need to do more often. No one is asking them to lead the league in fast break points. Just something better than dead last in the NBA.

16: The number of rebounds by Dwight Powell

What big man depth problem? Powell dominated the glass, leading the game in rebounds. 16 rebounds is a career high for the Mavericks forward. Powell is limited on offense, and isn’t spectacular in man defense. But he hustles every second he’s on the floor, and is always in perfect position, whether it’s on defense or when rebounding. What a game by the most senior Maverick.

58: The number of combined points by Jaden Hardy and Josh Green

The rookie Hardy and third-year player Green put on a show tonight. The Jazz are really, really bad at defense, and the young Mavericks took advantage of it. They combined to shoot 7-of-12 from deep on the night. It’s fun to see the young guys get out and run.

