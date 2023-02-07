Do you think the Dallas Mavericks are done making moves?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country.

The Dallas Mavericks made a franchise altering trade for Kyrie Irving on Sunday, sending out Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie. The move radically alters the team make-up, chemistry, and outlook. That said, how do you feel about the move? And do you think the Mavericks are done making moves?

As of this writing on Tuesday, it seems like Nico Harrison is trying to move Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood before the deadline. If Dallas does manage to move one or both them, then the front office will have finally succeeded at drastically shaking up the base rotation of the Mavericks.

We’ll see what’s next but I, for one, hope they’re still trying to make moves. I’d simply like to see something different, as much as I’ve enjoy my time watching both Hardaway and wood.