Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers

As Kyrie Irving prepares to wear his Mavs uniform for the first time tonight, he will unfortunately have to do it without Luka Doncic by his side. Luka has been out with a foot contusion over the last two games. Will the ‘other guys’ step up for the Mavs like they did Monday night in Utah? Let’s take a look at some of the bets we like for the game tonight.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Wednesday February 8th, 2022; 9:00PM CST

Venue: Crypto.com, Los Angeles, CA.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Clippers -8.5

O/U 221

Odds up to date as of 10 AM CST from DraftKings

There hasn’t been much reported about how many minutes Kyrie will get in his debut, but we can only assume without Luka, he will be expected to shoulder a big load. These two teams always seem to run into each other in the playoffs and the Western conference is currently still a very tight race. The three to the nine seed is only separated by three games so every game with a Western conference opponent is big. Unfortunately for our degenerates, the Mavs are still the worst team in the NBA at covering spreads so we will be looking at props to bet tonight instead of the game spread.

Player Props:

Ivica Zubac Points + Rebounds + Assists over 21.5 (-125)

Terance Mann O 0.5 3’s (-185)

Due to their lack of size, the Mavs have trouble with opposing bigs that can rebound well.

The juice is a little high on Mann but Dallas has been playing a lot of zone defense which opens them up to a lot of corner 3’s.

Play of the Day

Josh Green over 12.5 points (-110)

The biggest benefactor of the Kyrie trade might have been Josh Green. His playing time has been expanding as of late and now that Dorian Finney-Smith is a member of the Nets, Green fills the role of the team’s primary 3 & D wing. In his first start since the trade, Green recorded his career high in points. He has also hit his over prop in both games that Luka has been out. OVER.

Record:

DegenSam picks (31-19 on the year. 5-1 Play of the day)

