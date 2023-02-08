ESPN Doubleheader: Celtics Sixers then Kyrie Irving debuts in Mavericks-Clippers

It’s a robust and important evening of basketball on ESPN Wednesday night. As the NBA Trade Deadline countdown grows nearer, there’s still plenty of actual basketball on television worth paying attention to. First, the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers in a key division match up between Eastern conference rivals. Following that is the late game debut of Kyrie Irving on the Dallas Mavericks against the Los Angles Clippers.

Draftkings Odds: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

76ers (+4.5)

Celtics (-4.5)

Over/Under 225 (-110)

With MVP Candidate Joel Embiid listed as questionable (is he ever not listed as questionable), this line is really hard to gamble on. I tend to assume Embiid plays but the chief defender of Embiid in Al Horford is listed as questionable too. If Horford misses the game, this feels like a reasonable bet for the Sixers as Boston only has Robert Williams to through at Embiid.

The O/U is a rich bet in this game, with 78% of bettors placing money on the over. At just 225 that feels like a good bet. Both of these teams can really score the basketball. If I were to bet on this game, that’d be my choice.

Mavericks (+8)

Clippers (-8)

Over/Under 220 (-110)

+1500 NBA Champs

Eight points is right in that region where I might do something stupid. Dallas has a good chance of getting blown out, as they don’t have much size or many bodies. But they also have Kyrie Irving making his debut and it feels silly to count him out. I suppose if you think Christian Wood might make an impact this game the Mavericks are an interesting bet there, but this feels like a game that might have some fun highlights and a bad box score. 59% of bettors feel that the Mavericks won’t be within 8 when the final bell tolls.

Just like the previous game, a ton of money (80%) is on this going over 220. Given that Dallas can actually score the basketball but can’t defend the rim one bit, that seems like a fun bet.

While we’re here though, maybe think about playing at bet on the Mavericks to win the title. They’re +1500 at the moment. That’s very tempting if you’re high on their chances.

