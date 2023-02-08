Mavericks vs Clippers Preview: Kyrie Irving joins the Dallas roadshow in Los Angeles

The Dallas Mavericks (29-26) are on a long West Coast road trip and play Wednesday evening on the late ESPN game against the Los Angeles Clippers (31-26). Kyrie Irving will make his season debut for Dallas after his trade on Sunday from the Brooklyn Nets. It’s not the friendliest of match ups as Dallas has not had an easy go of things against the Clippers the last two outings. Let’s get to the main things:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers WHAT: Trying to shock the Clippers

Trying to shock the Clippers WHERE: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California WHEN: 9:00 p.m. CST

9:00 p.m. CST HOW: ESPN

The Clippers are only without John Wall. Dallas won’t have the services of Davis Bertans, Maxi Kleber, or Luka Doncic.

I have no idea what to expect in this one. On the one hand, Kyrie Irving is probably itching to put on a show. On the other hand, the Clippers have whipped Dallas the last two games. In particular I am thinking of the terrible double teams the Mavericks have sent at Kawhi Leonard that never seem to work (because, as I stated, they’ve been terrible). So while I expect some kind of fascinating Kyrie performance, unless the Clippers are just off, this may be too much of an uphill climb.

We’ll see what we whip up in the post game. A recap for sure, probably a stats post. Not sure about anything else. We’re all tired on the MMB front and need All Star break as well. Thanks for hanging out with us, Go Mavs.