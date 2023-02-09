Mavericks Power Rankings Watch: the team has new energy

It’s been an all around surprising week in Mavericks Land. A trade sent out two starters and returned the most divisive player in the league. That was followed by back-to-back thrilling road wins against the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers, featuring promising play from both Josh Green and Jaden Hardy.

The one thing jumping off the screen in these games has been energy. Whether it’s rotations shifting with players missing — including Luka Doncic recovering from injury — or motivation and a nervous activity as the trade deadline nears, the Mavericks have been far more assertive than they’ve been in the past when Doncic sits.

The deadline always muddles power rankings. The Mavericks aren’t the only one that has made major roster changes. As the dust settles, and we finally see Luka and Kyrie play together, the Mavericks may settle into a new position on this watch.

Rank: 14 (Tier 3: Play-in Tournament Teams or Better)

Last week: 16

Role player to highlight: Reggie Bullock | 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists | 39.1/36.4/64.5 shooting splits With Irving coming to town and Finney-Smith out the door, Bullock’s value and importance just skyrocketed. He might be the only defensive-minded rotation wing on the roster now. While his 3-point numbers are down, he’s definitely the only 3-and-D guy they have. The strain on Bullock the rest of the season is going to be immense. He has to defend the opposing team’s best player all the time unless Dallas can swing another trade to bring in some help. He has to keep his energy up enough to still knock down shots. This is going to be a big test that could have a big payoff in 2024. Long-term outlook? Signed through 2024 with a non-guaranteed $10.4 million salary for next season. He’s much more important with Finney-Smith gone. Why did they move up? This Irving deal makes them incredibly interesting, but I still don’t know how streamlined this whole thing will be.

Rank: 9

Last week: 12

Josh Green and Jaden Hardy, two young players with significant trade value whom the Mavs managed to keep out of the Kyrie Irving deal, each scored a career-high 29 points Monday against the Jazz to lead Dallas to its first win without Luka Doncic this season (1-7). They’re the first pair of under-23 Mavericks teammates to both score at least 25 points in a game since Jason Kidd and Jamal Mashburn in November 1995. — MacMahon

Rank: 15

Last week: 18