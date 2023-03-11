Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Saturday, March 11th, 2023; 7:00 PM CST

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks +5.5(-110)

O/U: 223.5 (-110)

Mavs ML: +185

Odds up to date as of 10:30 AM CST from DraftKings

Spoiler Alert: The rest of this piece will be heavily focused on the Memphis Grizzlies. Why? Well, because as tip-off approaches, Vegas has no idea who will actually suit up for the Mavericks. In fact, there isn’t a single prop for a Mav’s player as of the writing of this piece. Because recommending you bet on the Grizzlies would be frowned upon, I will simply suggest NOT wagering your hard-earned money on the Mavs tonight.

Player Props

Desmond Bane Over 2.5 Threes (-120)

Desmond Bane over 23.5 Points (-110)

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 30.5 Points+Rebs+Assts (-115)

Bane and Jackson Jr. should have their way with the Mav’s “defense”. JJJ, in particular, could hit his over on offensive rebounds and putbacks alone.

Play of the Day

Desmond Bane Over 33.5 Points+Rebs+Assts (-115)

This seems like an easy bet to make. Even Dillon Brooks won’t be able to stop Bane from getting to his spots and torching the Mavs. If Memphis is playing their starters in the 4th, this could be a lock.