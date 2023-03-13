Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies rematch

Game Details
Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023
Date and Time: Monday, March 13th, 2023; 7:00 PM CST
Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
Outcome Odds
- Spread: Mavericks +1.5 (-110)
- O/U: 224.5 (-110)
- Mavs ML: +105
Odds up to date as of 10:30 AM CST from DraftKings
Player Props
- Desmond Bane over 2.5 Threes (-125)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. over 19.5 points (-145)
- Desmond Bane over 5.5 Assts (+125)
Jaren Jackson Jr. had a terrible night from the field(25% FG, 0 for 5 from 3) but was able to get to double digits thanks to 9 FT attempts. I expect he’ll have a better night from the field tonight and easily hit the over. As far as Bane is concerned, he is who we thought he was. Despite his T-Rex like wingspan, he was one of the few bright spots for a Memphis offense that struggled to generate offense in the half court.
Play of the Day
- Desmond Bane over 33.5 Pts+Rebs+Assts (-115)
If we assume David Roddy is not a top 5 player in the NBA based on his performance in the last game, there could be more shots available for Bane to capitalize on.
