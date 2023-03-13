Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies rematch

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Monday, March 13th, 2023; 7:00 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks +1.5 (-110)

O/U: 224.5 (-110)

Mavs ML: +105

Odds up to date as of 10:30 AM CST from DraftKings

Player Props

Desmond Bane over 2.5 Threes (-125)

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 19.5 points (-145)

Desmond Bane over 5.5 Assts (+125)

Jaren Jackson Jr. had a terrible night from the field(25% FG, 0 for 5 from 3) but was able to get to double digits thanks to 9 FT attempts. I expect he’ll have a better night from the field tonight and easily hit the over. As far as Bane is concerned, he is who we thought he was. Despite his T-Rex like wingspan, he was one of the few bright spots for a Memphis offense that struggled to generate offense in the half court.

Play of the Day

Desmond Bane over 33.5 Pts+Rebs+Assts (-115)

If we assume David Roddy is not a top 5 player in the NBA based on his performance in the last game, there could be more shots available for Bane to capitalize on.