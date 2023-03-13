ESPN Double Header: Mavericks vs Grizzlies and Suns vs Warriors

A double dose of Western conference battles is set for ESPN tonight. The slate begins with a Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies reunion followed by the Phoenix Suns battling the Golden State Warriors at the Chase center. Let’s take a look at some of the betting lines for tonight’s matchups.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies

Draftkings Odds:

Grizzlies -1.5 (-110)

Mavericks +1.5 (-110)

Over/Under 224.5 (-110)

The rematch between these “friendly” teams that played just two nights ago takes place tonight in Dallas. Just like Saturday’s matchup, Vegas oddsmakers have no idea who will be starting for the Mavs as there are no player props for any Mavs players. Luka Doncic has been ruled out while Kyrie Irving remains questionable.

According to VSIN.com, action is split somewhat evenly between the two teams with 52% of the money on the Grizzlies and 57% on the over. Although the Mavs lost the matchup on Saturday, there were some positive things to keep note of. Josh Green who only scored in double digits once in the last 10 games, erupted with a 21-point performance. Jaden Hardy, although a bit erratic with some costly turnovers in the 4th quarter, took full advantage of his first career start with 22 points in 37 minutes and didn’t shy away from any shooting opportunities. Although Memphis is the #2 seed in the west, they have not performed well on the road without Ja Morant, losing three games in a row. Flat Earth or Round Earth, it doesn’t matter. I’m taking the Mavs +1.5 at home.

Player prop: Jaden Hardy O/U (infinity???) points

If Kyrie Irving is out of the lineup and Jaden Hardy draws another start, speak to your significant other/financial advisor/ etc about taking the over on his point total. The line is irrelevant. It’s going over.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors

Draftkings Odds:

Warriors -4.5 (-110)

Suns +4.5 (-110)

Over/Under 236 (-110)

It’s no secret that the Warriors are completely a different team when they are at home vs on the road. 28-7 record at home while covering a league-best 23-11-1 against the spread. It is also no secret that Phoenix’s best player, Kevin Durant, will not be playing in this game tonight. All signs pointing to the Warriors so who in their right mind would want to fade all of these “non-secret” assessments?

The Warriors just came off a big overtime win in Milwaukee. Although the Bucks were missing Giannis, it is always a big emotional victory to take down the best team in the NBA. The public looks to ride the streak as VSIN is showing that a whopping 75% of the money is on the Warriors tonight.

I will be fading the public as I believe the game directly after an emotional win can sometimes lead to a letdown game. I’m taking the Suns +4.5 on the road.

Record: DegenSam picks (34-21 on the year. 6-1 Play of the day)

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.