Stats Rundown: 4 stats to know from the Mavericks 104-88 loss to Memphis.

The Dallas Mavericks dropped another game to the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night in Dallas, 104-88. The Mavericks were short-handed without Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Christian Wood. Dallas gave a valiant effort in the first half, but Memphis pulled away in the second. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies in the victory with 23 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. The young backcourt of Green and Hardy chipped in a combined 50 points in a losing effort.

Here are the stats to know.

16: First quarter points for Jaden Hardy

Jaden Hardy did his best Luka Doncic impression in the first quarter with 16 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Hardy became the first Mavericks rookie to score 15 or more points in a quarter since Dončić in 2018. His 16 points were Hardy’s most in a quarter in his career.

49: First-half points scored by Memphis

The Dallas defense has been worse than what a cat threw up all season, so it was refreshing not to see 65-70 points given up by the Mavericks in the first half.

11: Memphis points to open the 3rd quarter and points scored by Dillon Brooks in the 3rd quarter

Memphis opened a can on Dallas to start the second half. A double-digit run with these two teams playing was pretty much a knockout blow. When Dillion Brooks is making step back threes, you are generally in for a long night,

7: Total combined points from your frontcourt players.

Not to kick a dog while he’s down, but woof, the frontcourt players for the Mavericks were no good Monday night. Dwight Powell gave you a typical try-hard game but only scored two points in 17 minutes. Markieff Morris gave you four points in five minutes of play. I want to be patient with Maxi Kleber, but this may have been one of the worst games in a Maverick’s uniform with one point in 25 minutes. I don’t think it has anything to do with confidence. Maxi’s shot is so flat when he shoots the basketball right now, and he’s giving all he can out on the defensive end with one leg. It’s hard to ask for more of a short-handed position where you lack some talent, but hopefully, this is an area the front office will address this off-season.

