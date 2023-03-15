Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 15th, 2023; 7:30 PM CST

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -5.5(-110)

O/U: 230.5 (-110)

Mavs ML: -225

Odds up to date as of 10:30 AM CST from DraftKings

Every game is important for the Mavs coming down the stretch in the Western Conference playoff race. Injuries aside, no matter who is in the lineup for the Mavs tonight, they have no excuse to lose. With the third-worst record in the NBA, the Spurs are also the second-worst team at covering the spread on the second night of a back-to-back behind only… the Dallas Mavericks. Furthermore, the Spurs might be without their leading scorer Keldon Johnson as he missed last night’s game with an illness. According to VSIN, 75% of the money is on the Mavs tonight. The last time the Mavs covered a spread Bill Clinton was in office, so I will be taking the Mavs ML at -225 to be safe.

Player Props

There are no player props up as of this moment as oddsmakers have been delaying Mavs props until right before tip-off due to the uncertainty of the lineup. Once the props are released, I’m looking to bet these lines:

Josh Green over points - Has looked to score without Kyrie and Luka on the floor

Zach Collins over rebounds - The Mavs are still small and every big man they play feasts on the boards.

Play of the day

Jaden Hardy Over (???) points

Although his prop isn’t up yet, I will be taking it no matter the number. He has crushed the over in both games without Kyrie and Luka. As long as those two are still out, Hardy has the greenest of lights to put up as many shots as he wants, and well…he wants to take many. Sure he can take some bad shots, but the worst feeling is taking a prop on a player who is scared to shoot. Hardy is the opposite of that. You can’t teach a 20-year-old to have this level of confidence. Will it lead to some eventual 5-24 shooting nights? Probably. Will it be entertaining nonetheless? YES. Take the over.

Record: DegenSam picks (35-23 on the year. 6-1 Play of the day)