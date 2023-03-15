Mavericks vs Spurs Preview: A basketball-like substance

The Dallas Mavericks (34-35) head down the road to face the San Antonio Spurs (18-50) on Wednesday night in an intense battle of interstate rivals. Or that’s what it would be if either team was going to field players that casual fans would recognize. Instead, due to INJURIES, we’re going to see a game that may closer resemble NCAA basketball than NBA basketball. On to the key things to know before the game.

The injury report is BLEAK. Luka Doncic is out with his thigh issue. Markieff Morris is listed as doubful with a foot issue. Kyrie Irving and Christian Wood are each listed as questionable with their own foot issue and earlier today it was reported that things weren’t looking good for Kyrie. Oh and Tim Hardaway is listed as questionable with a calf problem, which isn’t shocking since we saw him come up limp against the Grizzlies Monday only for him to power through. That’s the top FOUR Dallas scorers.

The Spurs report might be worse. A NBA 2k create-a-player Charles Bassey is out. Khem Birch is out with a knee problem. Zach Collins, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell are out too.

It’s going to be weird is the point. It could also be ugly. We’ll get to see Jaden Hardy and Josh Green at least.

We’ll see what we can muster up after the game in terms of content. It’s hard to care about this team right now.