Stats Rundown: 3 numbers from the Mavericks wild win against the Spurs

The Dallas Mavericks won! Happy days are here again, even if they are temporary. The Mavericks end a three-game losing streak, collecting a win in the worst way by beating the San Antonio Spurs in overtime Wednesday night.

It was a bizarre game from start to finish, with each team missing numerous important rotation pieces. The Spurs even at full-strength are a mess, so this game was especially weird and sloppy.

Let’s just get to those numbers.

5: Mavericks players with at least 20 points

You read that right — five Mavericks players scored at least 20 points Wednesday night. Christian Wood led the way with 28, while the other four were Jaden Hardy (22), Dwight Powell (22), Josh Green (21), and Reggie Bullock (20). It’s the first time in franchise history that five Mavericks hit the 20 point mark in a single game.

Not only was this a franchise record, it’s somewhat rare to happen in the league at all. This was only the fourth time this has happened since 2004.

There are other fun marks about these 20 point games as well:

Bullock had his second 20 point game of the season

Green has now three consecutive games with at least 20 points, a career-high

Hardy had a career high 10 free throw attempts, and also has scored 20 points in three straight games for the first time in his young career

Powell was a perfect 8-of-8 from the floor and his 22 points match his combined points scored in his previous four games.

A really cool night for the Mavericks in this regard.

18: Mavericks turnovers

You might be wondering why the Mavericks had to scrap and claw their way to an overtime win, rallying by nine points with five minutes left in the game despite having five 20 point scorers, shooting 17-of-33 (51.5 percent) from three and making 32 free throws. Well, it was the turnovers.

Dallas coughed the ball up 18 times, with Wood and McKinley Wright each having four apiece. That’ll do it! It’s hard to be too mad at the Mavericks for some of these turnovers, as Wright is a rookie two-way player. The one turnover that obviously sticks out is Maxi Kleber’s near the end of regulation where he threw the ball completely out of bounds without anyone touching it, allowing the Spurs to call a timeout, advance the ball, and score the game-tying bucket with one second left on the clock.

5: Combined points and rebounds for Maxi Kleber

It was never fair for so much pressure to be put on the returning Kleber, who missed significantly less time than expected with a torn hamstring that required surgery. It appears Kleber is not a superhuman with Wolverine’s bones after all.

Kleber only had three points and two rebounds, following up his one point, three rebound night in the loss to Memphis on Monday. Kleber had a really promising return against Indiana at the end of February but it’s been rough sledding ever since. To make matters worse, Kleber’s athleticism looks absolutely zapped, which I guess shouldn’t be surprising considering the injury Kleber is returning from. Kleber is still making occasional good defensive rotations at the rim, but he only has four blocks and one steal in the six games he’s played since returning.

I’m slightly concerned Kleber might not look back to his old self until he has a normal offseason of conditioning and workouts. Again, that’s not Kleber’s fault at all, but more the Mavericks inability to do much when he was injured. Dallas shouldn’t ask this much of him, but the reality is they do. So hopefully he can give them a little more down the stretch.