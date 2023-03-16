Mavericks Power Rankings Watch: fighting off injury for the playoffs

The Mavericks nearly coughed up a win Wednesday night to the tanking San Antonio Spurs. Outside of recent injury troubles, few sequences felt more emblematic of this season than the final minute of regulation as the Mavericks tried valiantly to give away their lead.

Few things are going right for the team, as stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving try to work their way back to the floor. The ray of hope is that if that tandem can get healthy by the postseason (or let’s be honest, a play-in game) they will be a handful. And though they haven’t won much together there are some stats in this week’s Power Rankings watch that is encouraging.

Rank: 11 (Tier 3: Play-in Tournament Teams or Better)

Last week: 11

Lineup: Kyrie Irving | Luka Dončić | Tim Hardaway Jr. | Reggie Bullock | Maxi Kleber Stats: 16 minutes | +29.6 net rating | 142.9 offensive rating | 113.3 defensive rating The stats on this lineup are meaningless right now. It’s appeared in just two games this season with Kleber just getting back into the mix recently. But this is probably their best playoff lineup when we get down to big game situations. Josh Green has looked good in minutes, and Justin Holiday has a great chance to be a contributor. They’ve played Dwight Powell a ton as the big man, but he’s limited in what he can do. Christian Wood isn’t someone they can count on defensively. So they’ll need these five to be healthy and build chemistry. It has a little defensive potential and the offensive possibilities might be limitless.

Rank: 14

Last week: 14

“No one is dying,” coach Jason Kidd said Monday night after the Mavs’ ninth loss in 12 games dropped them to under .500. That’s not exactly the kind of vibes the Mavs hoped for when they made the Kyrie Irving trade. A sliver of good news: There is hope that Irving (foot) and Luka Doncic (thigh) can return this week. Josh Green averaged 22 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the two games the All-Stars missed. — MacMahon

Rank: 13

Last week: 13