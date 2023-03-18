Stats Rundown: 4 stats to know from the Mavericks 111-110 buzzer-beating win against the Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks somehow found a way to win a critical game against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night, thanks to a walk-off three at the buzzer from Maxi Kleber. Late-night West Coast games tend to drag; this was everything but that.

Here are the stats to know.

8: Straight points to close out the 3rd quarter.

The Mavericks led by as many as 14 in the third quarter before a furious comeback was made by the Lakers to cut the lead down to one with 1:47 left. Dallas closed the third on an 8-0 run to close the quarter with a nine point lead. In hindsight, it turns out that run was vital for Dallas to win this game against Los Angeles.

38: Points scored by Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving was a sight for sore eyes. The Mavericks have been in the mud offensively since their two superstars have been sitting out due to injury. However, Kyrie didn't seem to miss a step Friday night against the Lakers. Every single Irving point was required, and he made the brilliant pass to Kleber to set up the game-winner.

61: The Laker's free throw percentage

When you don't handle your business at the free throw line, that can come back to bite you in the ass, as the Mavericks know all too well. The Lakers were 19-of-31 from the foul line, including a critical 1-for-2 trip from Anthony Davis with seconds left, which set up the Maxi Kleber three pointer at the buzzer.

6: Points scored by Maxi Kleber in the final 7 seconds of the game.

It makes me very happy to see Kleber show me he still has something in the tank. The Mavericks nearly went two minutes without scoring a point before Davis fouled Kleber with 7.0 seconds left in the game. Kleber converted all three free throws and followed that up with a walk-off three at the buzzer. Stupendous.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Mavs Moneyball podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox.

You can check our our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Minute shows, and guest shows on the soon to be renamed Dallas Basketball Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.