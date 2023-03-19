Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving listed as questionable against Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks conclude their three-game Western Conference road trip Monday night in Memphis. Having won two in a row, Dallas will face a Memphis Grizzlies team that is also on a two-game win streak. However, the Mavericks may be short-handed once again.

Dallas lists Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Markieff Morris as questionable for the game. If Doncic cannot play, it will be the fifth consecutive game he’s missed because of a left thigh strain. However, Doncic is optimistic that he will suit up.

Luka Dončić (left thigh strain), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are all questionable for tomorrow night’s in Memphis. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 19, 2023

“Hopefully next game — Monday,” Doncic told reporters during shootaround on Friday. “Hopefully, then. We’ll see. [It’s] day-by-day.”

Doncic has been naturally rehabbing his injury for much of the month. He’s been getting massages and treating it with ice and dips in the cold tub. His improvement has been gradual, but it has allowed him to resume some on-court activities.

The Mavericks are in a critical stretch of the season. Dallas is just one game over .500, magnifying the significance of every game and seemingly every play. Doncic doesn’t like that he’s been unable to help the team.

“It’s tough to be on a bench just sitting and watching, especially in these types of situations where we need every win we can get,” Doncic said. “It’s just frustrating to be on the bench right now.”

As for Irving, he returned from a three-game absence Friday and helped lead the Mavericks past the Los Angeles Lakers, setting up Maxi Kleber for the game-winner. He had 38 points, six rebounds, and six assists in L.A.

He has been dealing with right foot soreness, which is why he appears on the injury report again.

If the season ended now, the Mavericks and Grizzlies would face each other in the first round. A Dallas win Monday night would even the regular season series at two games apiece. It could also have broader ramifications depending on how the season shakes out.

If Doncic and Irving cannot go Monday night, Dallas’ next-man-up mentality will again get tested.