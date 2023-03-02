Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Thursday, March 2nd, 2023; 6:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -4 (-115)

O/U 229

Mavs ML: -175

Odds up to date as of 11:30 AM CST from DraftKings

Dallas and Philadelphia are both bottom five in pace. They have never covered this point total in all of Luka Doncic’s time as a Maverick. Dallas’ defense is reeling right now, but with Maxi Kleber back, this game will not exceed 229 total points. Take the under.

Player Props

Kyrie Irving over 29.5 points + assists

Tobias Harris over 14.5 points

Irving is due for a bounce-back game. He has not exceeded 23 points in his last three and has shot under 40 percent in his last two. He spoke about needing to be more aggressive after their loss to Indiana, and while I don’t know if he will get 23 and seven or 25 and five, I am confident about him having a good game tonight.

The Mavericks have been the worst team in the league over their last 10 games at defending within nine feet, and this is where Harris gets a lot of his shots. He takes around 48 percent of his attempts within nine feet and shoots them at a 60 percent clip. I expect him to get a lot of easy ones tonight, especially with Dallas having to double-team Joel Embiid if he plays.

Play of the Day

Joel Embiid over 32.5 points

Much like Tobias Harris, Embiid is a monster in the paint. Although Maxi Kleber will help, Embiid still overpowers any center Dallas has to offer. Historically, he has only covered this line twice against Dallas. Today is the day he makes that number three.