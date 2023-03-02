Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Philadelphia 76ers, 133-126

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night in Dallas, winning 133-126. After a close game in the first half, the game swung oddly back and forth during the second half, despite the Mavericks holding the lead the entire time. The Mavericks were able to withstand being outscored by 12 in the fourth quarter.

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 42 points to go along with 12 assists. Kyrie Irving came up big as well, scoring 40. Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 35 points. Tyrese Maxey scored 29, and James Harden scored 27. Despite the big night from the trio, it just wasn’t enough.

Here are three numbers from the game:

9: The number of 3-pointers by the Mavericks in the third quarter

The Mavericks took control of the game in the third quarter by hitting a million threes. Okay, it wasn’t a million threes, but it felt like it. They actually only made nine 3-pointers, but it helped them build a lead of more than 20 points. It’s the second most threes the Mavericks have made in a quarter this season.

82: Doncic and Irving’s combined points

For the numerology lovers out there — the Mavericks back court duo scored as many points as there are games in an NBA season. The average between the pair? 41 points, same as Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey number. Seriously, though, here’s the real interesting thing about this stat: it’s the first time the Mavericks have had two 40-point scorers in the same game.

18: The number of combined assists from Doncic and Irving

Not only did the Mavericks’ superstar guards combined for a ton of points, they also distributed the ball around. They totaled 18 assists between them, and while the ball isn’t exactly whipping around the court for Dallas, having another guard who excels at passing sharing the court with Doncic helps.

