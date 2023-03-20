Mavericks Odds: How to be the Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

vs | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023 Date and Time: Monday, March 20th, 2023; 7:00 PM CST

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks +2(-110)

O/U: 230(-110)

Mavs ML: +110

Odds up to date as of 10:30 AM CST from DraftKings

With Kyrie and Luka both listed as doubtful, it’s impossible to feel comfortable taking the Mavs against the spread. The ML has zero value at just +110. For tonight, stay away.

Player Props

Dillon Brooks over 13.5 points (-13.5)

Dillon Brooks over 1.5 3s (-145)

Mentally, I’m preparing myself for a truly gut-wrenching loss. The sort of pain that comes with stepping on one of your child’s Lego pieces or watching Dillon Brooks go off for 20 points and trash talking your entire bench. This is an emotional hedge in every way and if I have to watch one of the more overrated players in the league go off against my beloved Mavs in a crucial late season game, I should at least profit off my misery.

Play of the Day

Dillon Brooks over 20.5 Pts+Rebs+Assts

Villains like Dillon Brooks are a necessary evil in sports. As much fun as it is to root FOR someone or something, it’s just as fun to root against someone or something. Dillon Brook’s ability to be a pest far exceeds his actual talent and that’s what makes the experience so enjoyable. He has no reason to be so outspoken. The Grizzlies have yet to win anything of substance and one could argue that for the Griz, less Dillon Brooks is better than more Dillon Brooks. Upgrading the Dillon Brooks role is the final step in the Grizzlie’s path to contender status and I, for one, hope I get to root against him in a Memphis jersey for many years to come.