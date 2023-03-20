Mavericks vs Grizzlies Preview: Dallas at Memphis for March Madness round 3

The Dallas Mavericks (36-35) travel back to Tennessee to play the Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) for the third and final time in the last ten days. Memphis won the previous two matchups in this little series while Dallas beat the Grizzlies a long time ago near the start of the season. Dallas is still fighting for playoff seeding while the Grizzlies are trying to get to the end of the regular season healthy. Here’s the main things to know before the game kicks off on NBAtv:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies WHAT: Hoping for another road win?

Hoping for another road win? WHERE: FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CST

7:00 p.m. CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest or NBAtv depending on where you live

On the injury front, Luka Doncic and Markieff Morris were downgraded to out. There’s more on the Luka injury here, but it’s still disappointing. Kyrie Irving is questionable due to his foot injury and I suspect he may just playout the season on the injury report. Tim Hardaway was a late add due to an illness.

Memphis will have Ja Morant back, but on the bench. He’s eligible to return but it’s been a lot of games without practice to tune beforehand. Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke are out (Clarke for the season). Jaren Jackson Jr. is questionable as of this writing.

The standings in the West are silly. Dallas can still actually miss the playoffs. the Mavericks have to hope Kyrie plays (Hardaway too) otherwise we’re looking at the young guards running things again. Not the worst fallback plan for the Mavericks, but Kyrie’s playmaking and shooting adds a layer to the Dallas attack.

We’ll be back later tonight with a post game story or two. Check out the site if you haven’t come by today. There’s good stuff up. Go Mavs.