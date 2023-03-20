Stats Rundown: 5 stats to know from the Mavericks 112-108 loss to Memphis.

The Dallas Mavericks managed to cough up another double-digit fourth quarter lead to the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night in Memphis as the Grizzlies held on for dear life for the 112-108 win.

Unfortunately, Dallas could not build any momentum from that huge win Friday against the Lakers. Kyrie Irving led Dallas with 28 points for the game and a great effort from the Dallas bench with in 53 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with a team-high 28 points. Santi Aldama, a key contributor to the Memphis 16-point comeback, had 22 points and 14 rebounds coming off the bench. The Mavericks are once again a .500500 team and will have a must-win game against the Golden State at home on Wednesday.

Here are the stats to know:

20: Points scored by Kyrie Irving in the first half

Kyrie Irving finished the first half of tonight's game with 20 points (8-of-13 FG), marking his 26th half of the season scoring 20-plus points (tied for fifth in NBA). Irving averages 27.5 points per game in his career against Memphis, his highest scoring average against any team.

12: Points scored by Dallas in the 4th quarter

After going nuclear in the third quarter scoring 36 points, the Mavericks shot 3-of-21 in the fourth. All three made field goals in the final frame came from rookie Jaden Hardy.

17: Offensive rebounds grabbed my Memphis

Memphis killed Dallas on the glass Monday night, which led to 22 second-chance points. The Grizzlies had six offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter alone, contributing to their comeback against the Mavericks.

0: points scored by Kyrie Irving in the 4th quarter

Kyrie Irving was 0-for-8 in the fourth quarter. It sure did seem like Kyrie's foot was bothering him after landing on Dillion Brook's ankle near the end of the third quarter. A shame the injury tarnished what could have been a huge night for Irving.

16: The double-digit lead blown by the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks were cruising into what looked like a blowout win against the Grizzles. Dallas led by 16 with 1:04 left in the third quarter before Memphis called a timeout. Of course, calling timeouts to stop a run is a touchy subject around Dallas, but considering Memphis closed the remainder of the quarter, yielding no additional points and cutting the Maverick's lead to 13 going into the 4th, well played, Taylor Jenkins.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Pod Maverick podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox.

You can check our After Dark recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Minute shows, and guest shows on the Pod Maverick podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.