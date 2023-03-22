Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023; 6:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks +2 (-110)

O/U: 234.5 (-110)

Mavs ML: +110

Odds up to date as of 10:30 AM CST from DraftKings

An injury-depleted Mavs team that struggles on both ends of the floor in crunch time represents the unstoppable force. An aging, sometimes sleepwalking team that stinks on the road and is just running out the groundball during the regular season in hopes of flipping the switch come the postseason, represents the unmovable object. Tonight, I’m not betting on the Mavs, I’m simply betting against the Warriors on the road. With the Moneyline just +110, I suggest parlaying it with the over.

Player Props

Klay Thompson over 3.5 3s (-135)

Stephen Curry over 4.5 3s (-115)

Draymond Green over .5 3s (-115)

Draymond Green over 6.5 Assts (-105)

It’s going to rain 3s in the AAC tonight. The Mavs inability to contain just about everything will ensure Curry and Thompson have more than their share of open looks from 3. In fact, I think Draymond will catch a mean case of FOMO and hoist up a couple of prayers himself.

Play of the Day

Steph Curry Over 40.5 Pts+Rebs+Assts

Josh Green is likely to draw the Curry assignment since he is the only Mav with any semblance of lateral quickness. A teacup Yorkie would stand more of a chance against a pit than Green does against Steph. I think Curry goes nuclear and his surrounding cast lets him down yet again. The Mavs pull out an unlikely win on the shoulders of Christian Wood and Tim Hardaway Jr.