ESPN Double Header: Mavericks vs Warriors and Suns vs Lakers

The Western Conference has been an unmitigated disaster this year. On a night to night basis, it’s impossible to know who will actually suit up for their perspective team and even harder to know what the effort and energy levels will be. While that has made the games a tough watch thus far, this stretch run should be electric. The first game of tonight’s doubleheader is as close to a must win for both teams as it gets. The tiebreaker could be the difference making the postseason and finishing 11th or 12th. In the late game, the Lakers are currently on the outside looking in as they sit a half game behind the Timberwolves and Jazz. With LeBron still out, a loss tonight would be a huge setback for Anthony Davis and company. With playoff berths on the line, let's take a look at some of tonight’s betting lines.

Mavericks +2.5 (-110)

Warriors -2.5 (-110)

Over/Under 234.5 (-110)

Prior to 12:30 PM EST today, if you had come across a Mav’s fan in the cafeteria or around the water cooler at work and asked the generic “How’s it going”, you were likely to be subjected to a 10 minute rant about Jason Kidd’s shortcomings as a coach or how a decade of incompetence by the front office has led to this exact moment in time. The vibes were far from immaculate. And then, something magical happened. Marc Stein, known as both a gentleman and a scholar, tweeted out that Luka Doncic had been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game against the Warriors. One particular meme came to mind immediately, “I want you to put the word out on the streets that we back up”. You know the meme. Idris Elba, aka Stringer Bell, wanted his underlings to go to the nearest mountain top and let the world know that tales of their impending doom were exaggerated. And so, with that being said, the Mavericks will be winning this basketball game by a million points. Our fearless leader and superstar, Luka Doncic, is back and with his return hope has been restored.

54% of the bets made and 61% of the money wagered has come in on the Warriors pre-Marc Stein tweet. That Mavericks will likely be favored as tip-off approaches. If you are reading this, stop what you’re doing and shop for any Mavs odds that have them listed as an underdog. Take the points and grab any moneyline with a + sign in front of it.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers

Suns -1 (-110)

Lakers +1 (-110)

Over/Under 230 (-110)

The Lakers need this game. The Suns are pretty much locked into a top-6 seed and a 3-6 matchup against the Sacramento Kings doesn’t seem like something the Suns would actively try to avoid. And yet, you should be all over the Suns in this game. What the numbers don't quantify is just how much Devin Booker hates the Lakers and how much he would enjoy being part of the reason the Lakers miss out on a postseason berth. The over/under on his point total is currently listed at 31.5 and that feels criminally low. Expect Booker to erupt for a 40 ball and talk a tremendous amount of trash while doing so. The odds for Booker 3s is currently +125 on over 2.5. Whoever told you there’s no such thing as a free lunch, lied. You shouldn’t trust the Lakers as far as you can throw them, but you can always bet on pettiness. You won’t find a pettier player than Devin Booker.

