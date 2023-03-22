MMB Lounge: The Stretch Run

It’s the final series of games this season, the last make-or-break push before the playoffs. As usual, I forgot to post a new one and I want you all to reach out to me if I forget to post one. Here’s the last one of these posts, if you have any carry-over arguments.

As of the time of writing of this post, there are 10 games left in the season. Based on the strength of opponents, Dallas should still make the playoffs (or the play-in) but this team has a way of surprising us in the worst ways.

What all is going on out there in Mavsland? This season has been a real rollercoaster. Hopefully, there’s a plan for moving ahead because this team has two great players but not enough supplementary help. They simply have to fix that this off season. They have to take another step forward in team building.