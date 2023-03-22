Mavericks vs Warriors Preview: Golden State comes to Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks (36-36) play host to the Golden State Warriors (37-36) on ESPN Wednesday night in an absolute must-win for both teams. Dallas is fighting to stay in the playoff hunt and despite a relatively easy schedule to close out the year, the Mavericks cannot afford any losses (even though some are bound to happen). The Warriors have won just 8 times on the road all year and they need this victory as well. Here’s the main things to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors WHAT: A must-win for the Mavericks

A must-win for the Mavericks WHERE: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center WHEN: 6:30 p.m. CST

6:30 p.m. CST HOW: ESPN

The injury report is a mixed bag for the Mavericks. Luka Doncic is available, which is great news. Kyrie Irving is still listed as questionable as of this writing. Tim Hardaway was downgraded to out this afternoon due to sickness. Markieff Morris is also questionable.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are missing Gary Payton II with an injury and Andrew Wiggins is out still due to personal reasons. Every other Warrior is available.

This feels like a trap game for Dallas. Yes the Warriors have a horrible road record. But they also need to win. For a national TV game, you can’t ask for better stakes.

can't emphasize enough how much a must-win tonight is. not only because of the standings, but because warriors are one of the worst road teams in the league. -6.7 net rating on the road, ranked 27th. a worse road team than the mavericks, pacers, hornets! have to win tonight. — Josh Bowe (@Boweman55) March 22, 2023

Here’s to hoping the Mavericks have themselves together. We’ll have a good amount of stuff postgame I think, with Josh Bowe writing the recap and Jack on stats. Please hang out! We’ll see everyone soon. Go Mavs!