Stats Rundown: 3 numbers to know from a 127-125 loss to Golden State

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 127-125 on Wednesday evening at home. In the most important game of the season thus far, Dallas was doomed by the same problems that have plagued them all season. They are now under .500 with a 36-37 record and just nine games remaining.

This was an absolutely crushing defeat for their playoff hopes and a ton will have to go right to avoid the play-in tournament. Hell, there’s no guarantee they even make it there. Here are three numbers that told the story of this one.

-13: The Maverick rebounding deficit

The Mavericks are a terrible rebounding team. They came into tonight’s game dead last in the NBA in rebounding at 38.8 per game. Tonight, they grabbed just 31 to the Warriors’ 44. They gave up 11 offensive boards. Kevon Looney had 5 of those offensive rebounds and 12 total on the night, as Maverick fans were terrorized with flashbacks from the Western Conference Finals. Dallas lacks size, skill, and desire on the glass. They don’t box out. It shouldn’t be this difficult to grab boards night in and night out.

66: Points in the paint for Golden State

Stop me if you heard this before: the Mavericks allowed a layup line to the rim all night long, showing a complete inability to protect the paint. Stephen Curry scored the game-clinching layup on walk-in to the rim with absolutely zero resistance from the Mavericks. This team is terrible defensively. Their point-of-attack defenders consistently get blown by and there is no deterrent in the paint. JaVale McGee picked up another DNP- Coach’s Decision, by the way.

9: Games left in this season

This has been a season from hell. Being under .500 with nine games to go with Luka Doncic on the team shouldn’t be possible. They have nine games to save their season and avoid the embarrassment of missing the playoffs. If they fail to do so, hey, at least no one died.

