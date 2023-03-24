Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA

Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Friday, March 25th, 2023; 7:30 PM CST

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -13.5(-110)

O/U: 227.5 (-110)

Mavs ML: -950

Odds up to date as of 10:30 AM CST from DraftKings

As the end of the regular season nears, teams fighting for playoff positions won’t typically get many ‘layup wins’ on the schedule. The Dallas Mavericks are a -13.5 home favorite against a bottom-five team coming off the second night of a back-to-back while missing their best player due to injury. There is absolutely no excuse to lose this game. Covering the spread is something the Mavs have been allergic to all year, so although this should be an easy win, I will not be touching a double-digit Mavs spread since they already have trouble covering single-digit lines. The ML at -950 is too steep of a price to make any real money.

According to VSIN.com, the money is nearly evenly split 53/47 on the over. There is a strong possibility that we see the return of the Luka/Kyrie duo for this game, so I expect them to put on a show for the home crowd. I’m taking over 227.5.

Player Props

There are no player props up as of this moment but when they are posted I’m looking for these lines:

Nic Richards over rebounds - The formula of taking the over on rebounds for the opposing big man the Mavs play has worked out well all year. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Luka Doncic over 3’s made - This number is usually set at 2.5, and I expect him to hit this before the 4th quarter starts.

Record:

DegenSam picks (37-24 on the year. 6-2 Play of the day)

