Mavericks vs Hornets Preview: Dallas hosts Charlotte before a road trip

The Dallas Mavericks (36-37) host the Charlotte Hornets (23-51), one of their final home games in the 2022-2023 regular season. The Mavericks should win this game. The Hornets stink and Dallas has way more bodies to actually play basketball. Let’s hope the Mavericks don’t play down to their opponent. Here are the main things to know...

On the injury front, it’s not great for either team. Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable still, his foot is likely to be a problem until he can rest for a length of time. Tim Hardaway Jr. is also listed as questionable with an illness.

The Hornets are in rough shape, though perhaps not as bad as it looked last night when they ended the game with seven available players. Former Maverick Dennis Smith Jr. is probable, which is fun for everyone, including Dalton Trigg. Mark Williams is probable too which makes me happy because I wish he was a Maverick. Kelly Oubre is questionable with a shoulder injury, leading me to think he’ll be out. Terry Rozier is doubtful with foot pain and the NBA does not like teams upgrading guys from doubtful to active, so it’s safe to assume he’s out as well. LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin have been out.

Luka should play and play well, after a weird game against the Warriors (he stuffed the stat sheet but was an inefficient scorer and a very bad defender), but it seems silly to predict what this team is going to do. See everyone after the game. Go Mavs.