Stats Rundown: 5 stats to know from the Mavericks 117-109 loss to the Hornets

The Dallas Mavericks found another incredible way to lose a vital basketball game, this time against the Charlotte Hornets 117-109 Friday night in Dallas. The Mavericks are now 36-38 on the season and find themselves outside looking in from the playoff standings. Despite being out two rotation players in LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, on the second night of a back-to-back, the Hornets managed to put 117 points on the Mavericks — hometown kid P.J Washington led the way for Charlotte with 28 points scored in the game.

Gordan Hayward shot 60 percent from the field and finished the game with 25 points. Luka Doncic tried his best to will this lifeless basketball team to a win but fell short of his automatic triple-double with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and eight dimes. Kyrie Irving, despite foot soreness, suited up tonight and finished with 18 points. Kyrie shot 1-of-8 from three for the game.

Here are the stats to know.

0: The amount of 3's Dallas made in the first quarter,

Dallas went 0-of-8 from three to start the game. Our own Josh Bowe wrote a piece this week on how critical 3-point shooting is for the Mavericks this season, and it clearly showed in the loss Friday night. Dallas shot 25 percent from three for the game with nine made threes while the Hornets converted 11 for the game.

10: Straight points scored by the Hornets in 4th quarter

The Mavericks erased a 21-point lead from the Hornets down to one with 8:30 left in the fourth quarter. However, Charlotte responded with 10 quick points in less than three minutes to push their lead back up to 11 with 5:56 left in the game.

3-7: The Mavericks record when Luka and Kyrie are playing.

Injuries happen, sure, but the fact the Dallas Mavericks are 3-7 with both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the floor is unacceptable.

The Mavs are 3-7 with both Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving in uniform after tonight's loss (at home & w/ a rest advantage) to the ... [checks notes] .. Hornets.



All 7 losses have been within 5 points in the last 5 minutes (though this one only got to within 5 in the final minute). — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) March 25, 2023

1-8: The Mavericks record when Tim Hardaway Jr. doesn't play

This is a weird one, and you would have thought the way Jaden Hardy was playing, Hardaway out due to a non-COVID illness wouldn’t have mattered much but based on the Mavericks' three point production for the game, Hardaway’s outside shooting might have given Dallas a boost Friday night.

69: Points scored by the Charlotte Hornets in the first half

Nice. Dallas gave up 69 points to a Hornets team on the second night of a back-to-back and short-handed. After tonight the Hornets are 15-10 when they lead or are tied at halftime.

