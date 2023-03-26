Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets

Game Details

Fixture : Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA

: vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time : Sunday, March 26th, 2023; 12:00 PM CST

: Sunday, March 26th, 2023; 12:00 PM CST Venue: Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -10.5(-110)

O/U: 230.5 (-110)

Mavs ML: -560

Odds up to date as of 10:30 AM CST from DraftKings

With Friday’s loss, the 11th-place Mavericks are currently not in the playoff picture. As the regular season is coming down the home stretch, every game is a must-win. Luka Doncic gave a chilling response in his post-game interview as he mentioned his lack of fun on the courts for the first time due to situations going on in his private life. The team seems broken, but as the famous quote says: it’s always darkest before dawn. Friday’s loss + Lukas’s post-game presser could prove to be exactly what the rest of the team needed as a wake-up sign. I’ve preached staying away from the Mavs whenever they are a double-digit favorite, but a revenge game makes me throw all logic out the window. Mavs -10.5 is the play today.

Player Props

Nic Richards over 10.5 rebounds (-130) - Keep taking the opposing big man’s rebound prop and keep printing money.

Reggie Bullock over 1.5 3’s made (-190) - Reggie has been shooting it well as of late, and I expect that to continue.

Play of the Day

Kyrie Irving over 24.5 points (-120)

This is where championship experience comes into play. Kyrie not only was on that Cavs team that came back down 3-1 to beat the Warriors, but he hit the biggest shot of the finals. His current team is outside of the playoff picture looking in while Luka is going through some personal matters, so it’s time for uncle drew to ball out.

Record:

DegenSam picks (38-26 on the year. 6-2 Play of the day)

