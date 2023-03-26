Mavericks vs Hornets Preview: Dallas is on the road against Charlotte

The Dallas Mavericks (36-38) take their show on the road, with the start of a five-game road trip happening against the Charlotte Hornets (24-51) Sunday at noon on Bally Sports Southwest. The Mavericks fell to Charlotte Friday night at home in one of the more painful losses of the season, with former Maverick Dennis Smith Jr. holding off a furious Dallas comeback attempt with a killer three-point shot to close out the game. Here’s the main things you need to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets WHAT: The climb out of being under .500

The climb out of being under .500 WHERE: Spectrum Center, Charlotte North Carolina

Spectrum Center, Charlotte North Carolina WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

7:30 p.m. CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

On the injury front, the Mavericks are as healthy as they’ve been since the trade for Kyrie Irving. Tim Hardaway Jr. is available today, which is good since the Mavericks are a baffling 1-8 when he doesn’t play. Neither Doncic nor Irving are on the injury report for the first time in a while and I’m sure both are dealing with nagging aches and pains (who isn’t), it’s good to not see them listed. Kelly Oubre is questionable again and Terry Rozier is doubtful. We’ll see if the former suits up.

In pregame availability, Jason Kidd told reporters, “You have to give him credit for saying that. He’s human. He spoke his truth... As an organization, our job is to help, so we’re helping. Hopefully you see that smile today and that swagger. I’ll bet that you see it.”

Let's hope so. Another loss to the Hornets would be very soul sucking. At least it's a day game. Thanks for hanging out with us during the game.