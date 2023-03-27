Mavericks vs. Pacers Preview: 3 things to watch for as Dallas visits Indinda

The Dallas Mavericks are dangerously entering the territory of not making the play in game at this point if they don't win out the remainder of the season. The Mavericks, who enter the game Monday night at the lowest point of the season now officially three games under 500 at (36-39).

After using profanity directed at the officials Sunday afternoon in the 110-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Luka Doncic will be suspended for Monday night's game against the Indiana Pacers due to receiving his 16th technical foul this season. In addition, Kyrie Irving has mentioned how he's playing through the pain of foot soreness. Without their 24-year-old superstar available, Kyrie must play if Dallas has a puncher's chance to beat Indiana on the road.

Indiana enters Monday's contest against Dallas just 33-42 on the season and only having won four of their last ten games. The Pacers enter the game without Kendall Brown and Chris Durate available. In addition, Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Trevelin Queen are questionable for the game.

Here are three things to watch for:

Vibes on the court

The Dallas Mavericks' current aura is worse than it’s been in years. You hear the term scheduled loss often, but the games against the Hornets and Pacers were penciled in as potential scheduled wins for the Mavericks. I don’t know if Dallas believes their own hype and assumes they can roll out of bed and beat anyone in the NBA, but this attitude needs to change. Dallas is just 2-9 on the second end of back to backs as well, toss in their abysmal road record and this is looking bleak for Dallas.

Josh Green funk

Not to pick on Josh Green but woof, the last two games against the Hornets were awful. Josh was a minus 12 in 21 minutes coming off the bench last Friday. On Sunday, Josh was a minus 25 in 14 minutes starting. I know it seems unfair to ask Green for more, but I’m sorry; this is the roster the Mavericks are working with, and Dallas needs more than 5 shot attempts between a 2 game span. Green has shown in the games where Luka has been absent; he’s willing to go to the basket. With Doncic unavailable for Monday night’s game, Green’s ability to create will be important when Kyrie Irving rests

Rebound!

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a game where they got killed on the glass, again, giving up 14 offensive rebounds to the Charlotte Hornets in a loss Sunday afternoon. If Myles Turner doesn’t suit up for the game, the Pacer's tallest player on the floor will be 6’9”, so there are no excuses for Dallas to rebound the basketball effectively. Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood in particular need to show a bit of pride.

How to Watch

This one starts early, 6:00 pm CST and is available on both Bally Sports Southwest and NBAtv.