Mavericks vs Pacer Preview: Dallas road trips to Indiana

The Dallas Mavericks (36-39) are matched up against the Indiana Pacers (33-42) for the early game on NBAtv and Bally Sports Southwest. The Mavericks are just 2-9 on the second night of a back to back, but the Pacers aren’t fielding much of a team. Here’s the main things to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers WHAT: A basketball game devoid of meaning

A basketball game devoid of meaning WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana WHEN: 6:00 p.m. CST

6:00 p.m. CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest or NBAtv

Maxi Kleber is out tonight for Dallas. Everyone else is playing, or able to, according to the injury report. The Pacers are missing a lot of bodies: Tyrese Halliburton, Chris Duarte, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and more. It’s bleak for Indiana, on paper at least.

The Mavericks should pack everyone up and see what happens, but they are still trying to make the play-in for reasons. This should be a walk in the park for Dallas. Should be.

Let's see what we have after the game. See everyone after the game, go Mavs.