Luka Doncic made the pass of the year against the Indiana Pacers

Here’s the thing about watching sports—it’s often repetitive. When you watch often, and for years, there’s not a lot you haven’t seen. It’s still entertaining, sure, but rarely unique. It’s like watching a sitcom you’ve seen a thousand times, predictable, but mildly interesting and comforting.

But we keep watching, because sometimes you get to see something remarkable. Something that makes you audibly gasp, shout “wow,” and scare your dog sitting next to you (or cat, I guess). Something like this:

WHAT A PASS BY LUKA



We become conditioned to NBA players doing remarkable things. Most of them can dunk, and most of us can’t. They do things that are special. It’s why we watch, and pay good money to do so.

But every now and then, someone will make a play that impresses even NBA players. And Luka Doncic impressed a lot of NBA players with that pass. Including LeBron James, who has made a spectacular pass or two in his career:

Simply insane is the best way to put it. There’s no way Doncic should be able to make that pass. You couldn’t make that pass playing basketball at your local rec center. The fact that he was able to do it against NBA players, some of the best athletes in the world, is...well, simply insane.

“That pass was crazy,” Jaden Hardy said after the game. “I didn’t think he saw me at first, and then when he saw me, I didn’t think he was going to be able to get it to me. But he did, so I’m like ‘I gotta knock this down. I gotta knock it down for him.’ It was a crazy pass.”

That pass from Doncic broke our collective minds. We know what’s possible and impossible according to the laws of physics and basketball. Somehow he transcended them both. And the most exciting part of it is Doncic isn’t even in his prime. He’ll get better at basketball, and at making ridiculous passes like we saw tonight. There’s more magic to come.

