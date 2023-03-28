Do you want the Dallas Mavericks to make the playoffs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country.

Dallas currently sits at 11th in the Western Conference but somehow 11th worst in the NBA as well. As someone noted on Twitter, they’ve managed to squeeze into the worst possible position with just six games remaining in the season. Right now they would both miss the NBA play-in and the playoffs while also giving their draft pick to the New York Knicks if the lottery odds hold. So, here’s the question:

I really see both sides. While I am of the position that a draft pick and either a young prospect or a trade asset could change this team’s fortune soon, I understand wanting to take your changes on the offense of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in a single-game elimination and a playoff series.

It’s really unfortunate and frustrating that Dallas is in this position. So, what is it for you? Sound off as to why in the comments. Results will be in later this week.