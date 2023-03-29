ESPN Double Header: Mavericks at Sixers and Timberwolves at Suns

The Dallas Mavericks (37-39) head to play the Philadelphia 76ers (49-26) on the road in the early ESPN game at 6:30 pm. The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) have found something as of late and hope to keep it rolling on the road against the Phoenix Suns (40-35) in the nightcap ESPN game at 9:00 pm.

With less than a handful of games to go in the NBA regular season, there’s still a shocking amount to sort out in terms of standings, health, and playoff matchups. This is what the NBA schedule makers hope for when they map out the final weeks of the season and the TV schedule folks pray for when it comes to the big-time games.

Let’s look at the odds on tonight’s games:

Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks

Draft Kings Odds

Mavericks +4 (-110)

Sixers -4 (-110)

Over/Under 231.5 (-110)

Everything Dallas-Sixers related comes down to who plays or not. It seemed like the Sixers would make a push for the second seed in the East only to fade recently. With James Harden missing a number of games and Joel Embiid’s availability not known until closer to game time, right now there is a lot of uncertainty on the bets. Most of the money seems to be on the over, with these two teams capable of scoring a ton of points.

Right now, with so many things unknown, the main betting components seem like a stay-away. Even the player props are not good bets: Luka Doncic is a -145 to hit his over of 30.5 points, Kyrie Irving is -105 to hit his 24.5 over.

There might be some good live bets once the game kicks off, but right now there are too many unknowns.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Draft Kings Odds

Suns -5.5 (-105)

Timberwolves +5.5 (-115)

Over/Under 235.5 (-110)

Given that the Wolves are riding a four-game hot streak, the points here are worth considering. However, the problem comes in with the fact that Kevin Durant is returning from injury, and despite his numerous issues over the last several years, he has a knack for coming back without any rust. That has to explain the difference at the moment because the Wolves have looked too good for this kind of line. 75% of bets on the moneyline are in favor of the Wolves and their -210 odds.

In terms of player props, give me Kevin Durants over at 22.5 points. Anthony Edwards over at 21.5 seems fun too if you think the Wolves put up a good fight in this one. He’ll have need to do a lot of scoring. There are also a lot of made threes bets too for each game; with how many threes teams shoot these days, those are always fun.

