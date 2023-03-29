Mavericks vs Sixers Preview: Dallas heads to Philadelphia

The Dallas Mavericks (37-39) stay on the road Wednesday night with another nationally televised game on ESPN against the Philadelphia 76ers (49-26). The Mavericks and Sixers played an incredible game in their first contest with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving scoring over 40 a piece to put the Sixers away. Here’s the main things to know…

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers

Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers WHAT: Climbing out of being under .500

Climbing out of being under .500 WHERE: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania WHEN: 6:30 p.m. CST

6:30 p.m. CST HOW: ESPN

The Mavericks are relatively OK on injuries finally, with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic both off the injury report. The big question will be whether Joel Embiid and James Harden play, as both are reported to be game time decisions.

Every game is a big game for the Mavericks. They only have five left after tonight’s and are currently tied with the OKC Thunder for 10th, although the Thunder hold the tiebreaker. Just about any loss from this point forward will be a step in nailing the coffin on the Mavericks season. On the other hand, every loss keeps the heart beating just a little bit longer. Let’s see what the Mavericks have in them tonight.

