Dallas Mavericks throttle, then hold off Philadelphia 76ers, 133-126

The Dallas Mavericks bounced back after a short skid Thursday night to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers at home, 133-126. It was a high scoring game, with the Mavericks cooking early but showed no ability to defend the 76ers. After halftime though, Dallas blew the doors off the game, building a lead as high as 25 points. The porous defense for Dallas showed it’s ugly head in the fourth as the Maverick offense dried up as well. The 76ers cut the lead to four only for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to finish them off with incredible scoring.

Josh Bowe and I got together after the game to talk about the really exciting performances from Dallas. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving each scored over 40 points, the first time a pair of Dallas teammates has ever done that in a game and just the fifth time a pair of teammates has done it in the NBA in the last 30 years.

We talk about the fun performance, but note how bad the Dallas defense still is. The 76ers shot incredible percentages and somehow still lost the game. The Mavericks connected on a franchise tying 25 threes though and when two of the best players in the league in Doncic and Irving shoot a combined 28-44, it’s pretty hard to defeat that. We talk about all that and more on the latest episode of Mavs Moneyball’s After Dark.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Mavs Moneyball podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox

You can check our our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Moneyball Minute shows, and guest shows on the Mavs Moneyball Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.