ESPN Double Header: Nets vs Celtics and Grizzlies vs Nuggets

Its Friday which means we have a two game ESPN slate tonight. The slate begins with an Eastern conference battle between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. The night cap heads to Denver as the number one seed Nuggets play host to the number two seed Grizzlies.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics

Spread: Brooklyn +11 (-115), Boston (-105)

Over/Under: 227.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Brooklyn +420, Boston -540

With an eleven-point spread the oddsmakers are predicting this game to easily go Boston’s way. The Celtics have no one on the injury report making them fully healthy, which is a scary sight for anyone in their way. The Nets are without Ben Simmons again, citing a knee injury. There are rumors that he may be shut down for the rest of the season although, I doubt he would have made any difference in what the spread would have been. Can the band of role-players come together and keep this game close?

In terms of the spread, the public is all over the Celtics with over 80% of the handle coming in on the Celtics to cover the spread. Coming off a blowout loss to the Knicks the Nets need to bounce back and show any type of fight or another long game will be in store. The Nets have long wings that could give the Celtics duo some issues however keeping that defensive up all game will prove to be a tough task. Give me the Celtics with the spread as the duo of Tatum and Brown should be enough to put this game out of reach early.

Looking at the over/under, the public loves the over as 64% of the money and 70% of the bets are on the over to hit. If the Nets give the same poor defensive effort as last game the Celtics could easily put up 130 on them. I will back the public here and hammer the over.

A player prop for this game that stands out to me is:

Derrick White over 11.5 points (-110)

White has hit this number in 9 of his last 10 games. His only time not getting over this mark was his 11-point game against Detroit where he shot a lack luster 3-11 from the field. This is my favorite play from the entire slate tonight!

Spread: Grizzlies +5 (-105), Denver -5 (-115)

Over/Under: 234 (-110)

Moneyline: Memphis +165, Denver -195

The late-night game features a battle between MVP favorite, Nikola Jokic, and former number 2 overall draft pick Ja Morant. This game is a battle between the top two seeds in the West and should be the more entertaining game of the ESPN double-header.

In terms of the spread the public is backing the Nuggets as 84% of the handle is on them to cover the spread. I am actually fading the public here as I see this as the perfect opportunity for Memphis to show why they believe they are the best in the west. If Jaren Jackson can stay out of foul trouble, I believe this game will stay close. Give me the Grizzlies with the five points. I have the Grizzlies winning this game outright so if you are looking for some extra value take the ML.

Looking at the over/under the public is on the over as 67% of bets are for the over to hit. I believe this is going to be a battle with a playoff-like atmosphere so give me the under here. The defensive intensity should be as high as its been all season making this a great time to fade the public.

A player prop from this game that stands out to me is:

Ja Morant over 42.5 points + assists + rebounds (-110)

If the Grizzlies are going to win this game they are going to need to rely on their superstar to lead them there. This is a prime spot for Ja to take over and let the league know the playoffs are right around the corner. This should be an exciting game and definitely one to keep an eye on.

If you choose to gamble, please do so responsibly.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.